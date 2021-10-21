As it prepares for the holidays, Walmart beefs up its delivery services to compete with Amazon.

Walmart (WMT) is increasing its delivery services in an effort to assist shoppers this holiday season.

The retail behemoth, which has pledged to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California as part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to reduce the backlog of container ships, will expand its delivery options to help customers get their purchases in time for the holidays.

Walmart is extending its delivery hours to 10 p.m. — a two-hour boost – for customers who submit same-day or next-day orders by 6 p.m. According to the store, buyers will have more time to change their online orders if they need to make last-minute changes to their purchases.

In the Shopping and Delivery function of the Spark Driver app, more delivery times are being provided for shoppers for local delivery. Even if the existing delivery timeframe is full, service providers can now shop and deliver clients’ goods.

Customers can pay $7.95 to $9.95 for one-time delivery and an additional $10 for Express delivery in two hours or less.

Walmart+ members get free delivery indefinitely.

Walmart+ memberships are available for $98 per year or $12.95 per month. Express delivery is $10 for Walmart+ members.

Walmart has also expanded the delivery of big items from more than 2,800 locations for local delivery to provide customers more options. Bicycles, 70-inch TVs, fake Christmas trees, and other bulky items that were previously prohibited from one-day shipment with the corporation will now be delivered to customers’ homes.

For alcohol sales, more stores are now offering pickup and delivery options. A total of 2,000 Walmart stores now provide alcohol pickup, with roughly 200 outlets in California and Florida offering delivery.

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen on November 26 at 12 p.m.

The store began its Black Friday 2021 bargains with a three-day sale that began on Monday. The sale is divided into three parts, each of which will last the entire month of November.

Event 1 will go off on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET online and Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. local time in stores. Walmart+ members will have early online access on Nov. 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET at Walmart.com.

Event 2 will take place online on Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET and in stores on Nov. 12 at 5:00 p.m. local time. Access to Walmart+ members begins. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.