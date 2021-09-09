As IT drags Hong Kong, Asian markets are hit by recovery concerns.

Asian stocks fell on Thursday as concerns over the Delta coronavirus type grew, while Hong Kong’s tech titans led a steep sell-off as China strengthened its grip on the gaming industry.

Markets are back on the back foot after a broadly robust run-up at the start of September, as traders review their growth outlook for this year in light of the fast-spreading Delta variation.

After the Federal Reserve’s carefully watched Beige Book on the status of the US economy alluded to a slowdown caused by Covid-19, as well as supply issues and a labor shortage, Wall Street’s three main indexes finished in the red.

It stated growth had “downshifted” in July and August, owing to “a retreat in dining out, travel, and tourism in most districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the development of the Delta variant,” according to the report.

“Looking ahead, businesses in most districts were hopeful about near-term prospects, albeit chronic supply interruptions and resource constraints remained widespread concerns,” it added.

While Covid remained a major obstacle, analysts noted that the issue of supplies and cost pressures was prominently featured in the report.

“In terms of the recovery, momentum definitely appears to be slowing,” said Fiona Cincotta of City Index.

“Previously, we’d heard that the Fed might tighten monetary policy, which was unsettling the market. It’s now slightly weaker data, as well as an increase in Covid cases.”

After the Nikkei surged over 5% in the previous four days, Tokyo closed the morning down, with profit-taking playing a role, while Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, and Manila also declined.

The highlight was Hong Kong, which fell more than 1% after Beijing again slapped the whip, dragged by tech giants.

Chinese officials summoned gaming companies, demanding that they “fight unfair competition to prevent excessive market concentration or even monopolies in the industry,” rather than focusing on profits.

Officials also demanded that the firms, which included Tencent and NetEase, remove “obscene and violent content” and prevent “unhealthy attitudes, such as money-worship and effeminacy,” according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The action comes after authorities announced guidelines last week restricting how much time children can spend playing video games.

Tencent, Alibaba, and JD.com all dropped more than 3% in response to the news, while NetEase dropped more than 6%.

In recent sessions, investors have been carefully re-entering the industry. Brief News from Washington Newsday.