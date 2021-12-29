As investors look to the uncertain year of 2022, stock markets are mostly falling.

Stock markets fell sharply on Wednesday, as a “Santa Claus rally” wore thin amid continuing concerns over the Omicron variant and uncertainty about the economy’s outlook for 2022.

Covid-

19 cases have been reported around the world, leading governments to enact new precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, while the aviation industry has been hit with thousands of flight cancellations.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, as the dollar’s value versus key rivals remained stable.

The World Health Organization’s warning that the variant’s danger remains “extremely high” has added to the feeling that the pandemic is far from ended, yet data showing a lower likelihood of hospitalization has raised spirits.

“With market activity down for the holidays, investors continue to price in a global recovery hitting a minor snag rather than a pothole,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA trading group.

Tokyo closed lower in light holiday activity on Wednesday, reflecting the uncertainty, with the market pulled down by US futures losses.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index began trading after a long holiday weekend, however, and London climbed in lunchtime trades.

On Tuesday, UK traders were catching up with gains in eurozone indices.

Analysts attributed the drop in China’s main stock index to losses in key liquor brands, including Kweichow Moutai, one of the world’s largest beverages firms.

The prospect of additional stimulus from the country’s central bank in 2022 provided some hope.

Trading volumes are projected to stay low in the coming months as the outlook for global growth and the long-term implications of the Omicron version become clearer.

The Omicron wave, according to Moody’s analyst Mark Zandi, will slow growth in the first quarter but “not have a major impact” on 2022 overall due to a rebound later in the year.

“There will almost certainly be more after the Omicron wave has passed. However, each successive wave is expected to be less detrimental to the healthcare system and economy than the previous one “he stated

FTSE 100: Up 0.9 percent to 7,438.89 points in London.

DAX is down 0.4 percent at 15,905.28 in Frankfurt.

FLAT at 7,180.00 on the CAC 40 in Paris.

At 4,298.68, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.3 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.6 percent at 28,906.88. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 0.8 percent to 23,086.54 points (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,597.00, down 0.9 percent (close)

S&P 500: DOWN 0.1 percent at 4,786.35 in New York (close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1300 (up from $1.1299); pound/dollar: $1.3428 (up from $1.3420).

Euro/pound: 84.14 pence, down from 84.20 pence.