As investors look to Jackson Hole, the markets sway.

Europe’s markets sank on Wednesday as traders awaited this week’s major Jackson Hole conference of central bankers, which will be headlined by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

In early afternoon eurozone trade, London stocks rose 0.2 percent, while Paris rose 0.3 percent and Frankfurt fell 0.1 percent.

After soaring more than 8% in the previous two days on anticipation of a demand comeback, oil prices began to fall.

“Traders and investors around the world may have to wait until Friday to send asset prices on their next big move, with Powell’s speech keenly expected as the next big potential catalyst,” said Han Tan of Exinity Group.

Powell’s impending address to central bankers and economists will be scrutinized for hints on the Fed’s monetary policy plans, particularly the impact of the Delta Covid variation on growth.

Asian markets were also divided, with reports that US President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar spending plans were getting closer offering another massive lift, although optimism was tempered by profit-taking following a good start to the week.

Following last week’s sell-off, global markets surged Monday on bargain-hunting, with traders riding a wave of fresh optimism.

Worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant, Afghanistan unrest, China uncertainties, and anticipation that the Fed will begin withdrawing financial support hammered stocks last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday to provide full approval to Pfizer-vaccine BioNTech’s has boosted mood and alleviated Delta concerns in the world’s largest economy.

This comes as infection surges in several nations, notably the United States, have subsided, and China looks to have weathered a weeks-long outbreak. Others, such as Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, are still fighting the epidemic and have been forced to implement containment measures.

According to Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank, the FDA measure “is paving the road for organizations to demand immunizations for workers and thereby push vaccination rates higher.”

On Tuesday, Wall Street had another great day, with the S&P 500 setting a new high and the Nasdaq surpassing 15,000 for the first time.

The news that Democrats in the House of Representatives had resolved internal disagreements in order to advance Biden’s huge spending plan aided buying.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.2 percent to 7,139.80 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.1 percent at 15,885.01.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.3 percent at 6,681.21.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,184.47, up 0.2 percent.

Nikkei 225: FLAT at 27,724.80. Tokyo – Nikkei 225: FLAT at 27,724.80. (close)

Hang Seng is a stock exchange in Hong Kong.