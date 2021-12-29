As investors look ahead to an uncertain 2022, Asian markets are mixed.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Asian markets were uneven, as a Christmas “Santa Claus rally” showed symptoms of exhaustion, and persistent concerns over the Omicron variant, as well as anxiety about economic prospects for 2022, weighed on markets.

Covid-

19 cases have been reported around the world, leading governments to enact new precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, while the aviation industry has been hit with thousands of flight cancellations.

The World Health Organization’s warning that the variant’s danger remains “extremely high” has added to the sense that the pandemic is far from ended, yet data showing a lower likelihood of hospitalization has raised morale.

Tokyo began flat in weak holiday activity on Wednesday, reflecting the uncertainty, with experts expecting the market to experience some negative pressure due to technical factors connected to dividend payments.

Seoul and Sydney were also down, while Wellington and Sydney were up.

Markets in China plummeted, with the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong falling as investors worried about uncertain prospects for 2022, as well as a continuing debt problem in the mainland’s property market.

Markets have also been pushed down by Beijing’s persistent regulatory clampdown on Chinese firms’ abroad listings, despite predictions that the country’s central bank may add more stimulus in 2022.

However, trading volumes are projected to remain low heading into the new year, when the outlook for global growth and the long-term implications of the Omicron variant should become clearer.

“You don’t have a trend heading one way or the other,” Tower Bridge Advisors’ Maris Ogg said.

The Omicron wave, according to Moody’s analyst Mark Zandi, will slow growth in the first quarter but “not have a major influence” on overall growth in 2022 because of a comeback later in the year.

“There will almost certainly be more after the Omicron wave has passed. However, each successive wave is expected to be less detrimental to the healthcare system and economy than the previous one “he stated

Northern Trust Wealth Management’s chief investment officer, Katie Nixon, was equally positive, saying her business was “very constructive moving into 2022.”

“Of course, we’re having fits and starts with this omicron variant. This may cause a delay in demand, but it will not be eliminated “Bloomberg TV reported on her comments.

Oil markets were also upbeat, with crude holding a one-month high on hopes that the Omicron model would not disrupt global travel in the way that many had predicted.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.89 percent at 28,809.86. (break)

