As investors eye Jackson Hole, stocks remain steady.

On Wednesday, investors took a breather as they awaited this week’s critical Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers, which will be headlined by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

In afternoon trade in Europe, London stocks rose 0.3 percent, while Paris rose 0.2 percent and Frankfurt fell 0.2 percent.

At the open, Wall Street was slightly higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both gaining off record closing.

Oil prices rose somewhat after surging more than 8% in the previous two days on expectations of a revival in demand.

“Traders are mostly sitting on their hands today after bidding up stock, crude oil, and other risk assets prices in the first two days of the week,” said Fawad Razaqzada of ThinkMarkets.

“With all the focus on Friday’s speech by Jerome Powell, there hasn’t been much in the way of new catalysts to provide direction.”

Powell’s impending address to a virtual gathering of economists will be scrutinized for indications on the Fed’s monetary policy objectives, particularly the impact of the Delta Covid variation on growth.

Asian markets were also divided, with reports that US President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar spending plans were getting closer offering another massive lift, although optimism was tempered by profit-taking following a good start to the week.

“The gloomy mood is unsurprising,” said market analyst Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com, because some predict profit-taking will resume, while others believe the recovery has reached its limit.

“What cannot be missed, however, is the lack of coordinated selling interest,” he stated.

“This is a tribute to the underlying bullish bias that continues to shine through during brief periods of weakness.”

Following last week’s sell-off, global markets surged Monday on bargain-hunting, with traders riding a wave of fresh optimism.

Worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant, Afghanistan unrest, China uncertainties, and anticipation that the Fed will begin withdrawing financial support hammered stocks last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday to provide full approval to Pfizer-vaccine BioNTech’s has boosted mood and alleviated Delta concerns in the world’s largest economy.

This comes as infection surges in several nations, notably the United States, have subsided, and China looks to have weathered a weeks-long outbreak. Others, such as Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, are still fighting the epidemic and have been forced to implement containment measures.

