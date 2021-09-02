As investors digest US data, European stocks flatten.

Dealers stated that following a dismal Asian session, Europe’s major stock markets were flat on Thursday, with confidence dampened by disappointing US data ahead of this week’s critical non-farm payrolls.

Oil prices rebounded after OPEC and other major producers agreed to increase supply as the economy improves and demand is projected to increase.

As the recent increase in coronavirus infections across the United States weighed on companies, data from private payrolls agency ADP revealed on Wednesday that considerably fewer jobs were created last month than had been projected.

The non-farm payrolls figures due out on Friday will be eagerly watched, with some analysts predicting that a high report might prompt the US Federal Reserve to begin tapering its stimulus program as early as next month.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said, “The overall tone was… one of caution as yesterday’s ADP employment miss has investors looking ahead to tomorrow’s non-farm payrolls.”

Fresh anxieties over China’s crackdown on digital firms countered optimism about the global economic outlook and eased Covid fears on Thursday, causing Asian markets to differ.

While Wall Street took a sluggish start, Asian stocks got off to a strong start, extending a recent rise.

However, news that Chinese regulators had summoned Didi Chuxing and ten other auto platforms to give them a scolding in the latest measure against digital businesses it perceives as accumulating too much power rattled sentiment.

Officials requested that the companies, which included Meituan’s ride-hailing branch, stop their “disorderly expansion” and “vicious competition” techniques.

In a meeting on Wednesday, they were told that the business was plagued by bad behavior, such as hiring unqualified drivers and “shifting the risks of operations onto drivers,” according to a statement from the transport ministry.

The companies were advised to look into internal issues and “immediately rectify” bad behavior, while ride-hailing platforms were told to slash their fees and secure passengers’ personal information.

The decision comes after a slew of actions targeting Chinese tech companies as well as other industries such as private education, real estate, and video games.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.1 percent at 7,143.14 points.

FLAT at 15,820.32 on the Frankfurt DAX 30.

FLAT at 6,760.95 on the CAC 40 in Paris.

At 4,224.83, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.1 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index is up 0.3 percent to 28,543.51 points (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.2 percent to 26,090.43. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,597.04, up 0.8 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.1 percent at 35,312.53. (close)

The euro/dollar exchange rate is now at $1.1845. Brief News from Washington Newsday.