As investors consider the impact of Omicron, stock markets sway.

Investors gauged the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variety on the economic recovery as stock markets wobbled Wednesday as a “Santa Claus rally” showed symptoms of tiredness.

As UK traders returned from a long holiday, the FTSE 100 outperformed global markets, surging 0.7 percent to a nearly two-year high.

However, in Asia and the eurozone, the customary post-Christmas euphoric enthusiasm has evaporated, with markets there finishing lower.

In lunchtime trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up, the S&P 500 was flat, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down.

In a note, Schwab analysts stated, “the markets continue to review the economic significance of the Omicron variation.”

As Omicron spreads at a breakneck pace, the United States has seen its highest-ever average of new Covid cases, and the World Health Organization has warned that a “tsunami” of infections might bring health systems to their knees.

Investors, on the other hand, have latched to evidence indicating a lower chance of hospitalization.

“With market activity down for the holidays, investors continue to tentatively price in a global recovery hitting a minor snag rather than a pothole,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA trading company.

Trading volumes are projected to stay low in the coming months as the outlook for global growth and the long-term implications of the Omicron version become clearer.

The Omicron wave, according to Moody’s analyst Mark Zandi, will slow growth in the first quarter but “not have a major impact” on 2022 overall due to a rebound later in the year.

“There will almost certainly be more after the Omicron wave has passed. However, each successive wave is expected to be less detrimental to the healthcare system and economy than the previous one “he stated

Rising bond yields, according to Briefing.com market expert Patrick O’Hare, may have a greater impact on US investors this week.

“Of course, the Omicron variation continues to dominate journalistic reporting,” O’Hare said, “but those same accounts are painted with assertions that the Omicron variant creates primarily moderate symptoms.”

“In other words, this is an old story, and its power as a market driver is waning,” he explained.

S&P 500: 36,461.51 points, up 0.1 percent.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.7 percent to 7,420.69 points in London (close)

DAX is down 0.7 percent at 15,852.25 in Frankfurt (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.3 percent at 7,161.52. (close)

At 4,284.83, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.6 percent (close)

Nikkei 225, Tokyo: The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.