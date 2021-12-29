As investors consider the impact of Omicron, stock markets are mixed.

Investors weighed the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variation on the economic recovery as stock markets differed Wednesday as a “Santa Claus rally” showed symptoms of exhaustion.

Covid-

19 cases have been reported around the world, leading governments to enact new precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, while the aviation industry has been hit with thousands of flight cancellations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average began 0.1 percent higher, as the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq both recovered from losses the day before.

As trade resumed following a lengthy holiday weekend, London’s FTSE 100 index was up 0.8 percent in afternoon deals. However, after a strong start to the week, Paris and Frankfurt were down.

Oil prices fell, while the dollar fell against its major counterparts.

The World Health Organization’s warning that the variant’s danger remains “extremely high” has added to the feeling that the pandemic is far from ended, yet data showing a lower likelihood of hospitalization has raised spirits.

“With market activity down for the holidays, investors continue to tentatively price in a global recovery hitting a minor snag rather than a pothole,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA trading company.

Tokyo closed lower in light holiday activity, reflecting the uncertainty, with the market pulled down by US futures losses.

Analysts attributed the drop in China’s main stock index to losses in key liquor brands, including Kweichow Moutai, one of the world’s largest beverages firms.

The prospect of additional stimulus from the country’s central bank in 2022 provided some hope.

Trading volumes are projected to stay low in the coming months as the outlook for global growth and the long-term implications of the Omicron version become clearer.

The Omicron wave, according to Moody’s analyst Mark Zandi, will slow growth in the first quarter but “not have a major impact” on 2022 overall due to a rebound later in the year.

“Even after the Omicron wave fades away, there will probably certainly be more.” “However, we anticipate that each subsequent wave will be less detrimental to the healthcare system and economy than the previous one,” he said.

Rising bond yields, according to Briefing.com market expert Patrick O’Hare, may have a greater impact on US investors this week.

“Of course, the Omicron variation continues to dominate journalistic reporting,” O’Hare said, “but those same accounts are painted with assertions that the Omicron variant creates primarily moderate symptoms.”

“To put it another way, this is a rehashed story, thus its impact as a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.