As Inflation Threatens, the ECB Reduces Pandemic Stimulus.

The European Central Bank announced on Thursday that it will cease its pandemic-era bond purchasing program (PEPP) in March, but will boost up a pre-crisis asset buying scheme to smooth the transition and support the eurozone economy.

In the first quarter of 2022, the ECB will slow down its PEPP purchases and “shall cease net asset purchases under the PEPP by the end of March 2022,” according to a statement.

The ECB’s main crisis-fighting instrument is the ongoing emergency bond-buying program, which is presently sucking up roughly 70 billion euros worth of assets every month. Its goal is to keep borrowing costs low in order to boost economic development.

The ECB increased the pace of purchases under its pre-pandemic asset purchase program to avoid a sharp decline in bond purchases in March (APP).

The ECB said in a statement that this will be boosted to 40 billion euros in the second quarter from April 2022, and then decreased to 30 billion euros in the third quarter.

The ECB emphasized the significance of “flexibility” in its monetary approach, stating that PEPP purchases may be resumed “to prevent negative shocks connected to the pandemic.”

The bank also maintained historic low interest rates, including a negative deposit rate, which means lenders pay the central bank to park surplus cash.

The Bank of England stunned markets earlier this year by raising interest rates unexpectedly to combat rising inflation.

While the ECB has characterized the surge as “transitory,” attributing it to one-time pandemic-related factors, inflation in the 19-nation euro zone has accelerated at a rate that has outpaced forecasts.

In November, eurozone prices increased by 4.9 percent year on year, a new high in the currency’s history.

The development of the more contagious Omicron form has fueled fears of further pandemic-related disruption, exacerbated supply bottlenecks that have driven prices higher and stifled economic growth.

At 1330 GMT, ECB President Christine Lagarde will give a press conference in which she will present the bank’s most recent economic forecasts, including the first predictions for 2024.

The bank forecasted 5% growth in 2021, 4.6 percent in 2022, and 2.1 percent in 2023 when it was last revised in September.

In terms of inflation, prices were predicted to grow 2.2 percent for the entire year of 2021, before falling below the ECB’s two-percent target for the next two years, at 1.7 and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Recent price pressures may result in the "biggest ever upward revision to inflation."