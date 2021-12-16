As Inflation Threatens, the ECB Plots Stimulus Exit.

Policymakers at the European Central Bank will convene for a crucial meeting on Thursday, as increasing inflation puts pressure on the bank to reduce its stimulus just as a new coronavirus type threatens to undermine the recovery.

The Frankfurt-based agency is anticipated to announce in March that its enormous pandemic-era stimulus package, which is currently sucking up approximately 70 billion euros ($78 billion) in assets each month, will come to an end.

The ECB’s main crisis-fighting instrument is the 1.85 trillion euro pandemic emergency bond-buying plan (PEPP), which aims to keep borrowing costs low in order to boost economic development.

The ECB’s 25-member governing council faces a difficult task in smoothing out the changeover to avoid upsetting markets and jeopardizing the eurozone’s fragile recovery from the initial coronavirus shock.

Observers have suggested increasing the bank’s pre-pandemic asset purchase program (APP), which is presently running at 20 billion euros per month, or creating a new envelope for financial support through 2022 and beyond.

According to Konstantin Veit, portfolio manager at Pimco, the ECB will aim to prevent a “cliff-effect” in asset purchases and will agree on an overall rate “between 40 and 60 billion euros” in the second quarter of next year.

In November, eurozone prices increased by 4.9 percent year on year, a new high in the currency’s history.

While the ECB has called the inflation jump as “transitory,” attributing it to one-time pandemic-related factors, inflation has continued to rise at a rate that has outpaced forecasts.

The development of the more contagious Omicron form has fueled fears of further pandemic-related disruption, exacerbated supply bottlenecks that have driven prices higher and stifled economic growth.

The ECB will release its latest set of economic estimates, including its first set of figures for 2024, along with its monetary policy choices.

The bank forecasted 5% growth in 2021, 4.6 percent in 2022, and 2.1 percent in 2023 when it was last revised in September.

In terms of inflation, prices were predicted to grow 2.2 percent for the entire year of 2021, before falling below the ECB’s two-percent target for the next two years, at 1.7 and 1.5 percent, respectively.

According to Frederik Ducrozet, strategist at Pictet Wealth Management, recent pricing pressures might lead to “the highest ever upward adjustment to inflation in 2022, from 1.7 to 2.7 percent.”

According to Andrew Kenningham of Capital Economics, "the closer this is to two percent, the closer the."