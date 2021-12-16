As inflation rises, the ECB begins a’step-by-step’ exit from the stimulus program.

The European Central Bank announced on Thursday that it would reduce pandemic-era asset purchases as the eurozone grapples with rising inflation, despite growing concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron form of the coronavirus.

According to ECB President Christine Lagarde, the eurozone has “gotten stronger at managing with epidemic waves,” and that progress in the economic recovery “permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of our asset purchases over the coming quarters.”

Omicron and the potential appearance of other varieties, however, constituted “extra uncertainty,” according to Lagarde, who added that the bank was prepared to react to any “negative shocks.”

The ECB’s strategy differs from that of the US Federal Reserve, which is accelerating its exit from the stimulus program and has signaled a number of rate hikes in the coming years to keep inflation under control.

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced in Frankfurt that its 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) pandemic-era bond purchasing plan (PEPP) will conclude in March 2022, adding that it will begin tapering down purchases in the first quarter.

The ECB’s main crisis-fighting instrument is the ongoing emergency bond-buying program, which is presently sucking up roughly 70 billion euros worth of assets every month. Its goal is to keep borrowing costs low in order to boost economic development.

To avoid a sharp reduction in bond purchases in March, the European Central Bank will increase its pre-crisis asset purchase program (APP) to smooth the transition.

According to the ECB, this will be increased to 40 billion euros in the second quarter and lowered to 30 billion euros in the third quarter.

Following that, purchases under the APP would be made at a rate of 20 billion euros per month “for as long as necessary” to meet the ECB’s objectives.

“With today’s decision, the ECB has begun a very cautious tapering procedure,” said Carsten Brzeski, an analyst at ING.

The ECB emphasized the “flexibility” of its monetary approach, singling out Greece as a possible recipient of assistance, and Lagarde stated that PEPP purchases might be resumed “if necessary” if the pandemic situation worsens.

The ECB also kept interest rates at historic lows, including a negative deposit rate, which means lenders pay the central bank to park surplus cash.

The Bank of England stunned markets by raising interest rates to tackle rising inflation.

Across the Atlantic, the US Federal Reserve stated Wednesday that it was tripling the rate at which it was withdrawing from asset purchases, bringing the conclusion of the program forward by several months.

The US Federal Reserve's policymakers have also stated that they