As inflation rises, the Bank of England will make a decision on raising interest rates in the UK.

Economists predict that the Bank of England will raise its main interest rate for the first time since 2018 on Thursday, as the reopening of pandemic-affected nations leads global inflation to soar.

The Bank of England, led by governor Andrew Bailey, may raise borrowing costs from a record-low 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent in the coming months, as the UK annual inflation rate seems poised to exceed the central bank’s objective.

Experts predict that the rate decision, which will be announced at 1200 GMT following a routine meeting of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, will be a close call.

Markets are also watching to see if the Bank of England would begin to unwind its massive cash stimulus, which has kept the UK economy afloat during the outbreak.

As the US economy recovers from the pandemic, the Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will begin slowing the pace of its stimulus bond purchases later this month.

However, it maintained its belief that inflation is temporary, and Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the Fed “can be patient” when it comes to raising interest rates.

“We could really see a (UK) scaling back of bond purchases,” SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP. “But more importantly, I believe the BoE will make a more hawkish move than the Fed, and announce either a rate rise, or a strong suggestion of a rate hike, before the end of the year.”

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are keeping rates and stimulus on hold for the time being, but central banks in Brazil, Singapore, South Korea, and New Zealand have lately boosted borrowing costs.

The Bank of Canada has terminated its large-scale bond-buying stimulus program and signaled that interest rates may rise sooner than expected in 2022.

Huw Pill, the Bank of England’s new chief economist, predicts that the UK’s annual inflation rate will rise to 5.0 percent in the next months, up from 3.1 percent now.

The British government, for its part, expects an annual average rate of 4.0 percent in the coming year, double the BoE objective, as energy costs have risen and emerging economies face supply shortages.

Despite the current price spike, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde indicated on Wednesday that “inflation over the medium term remains moderate” in the eurozone.

Even next year, she claimed, the ECB was “extremely unlikely” to boost interest rates.

