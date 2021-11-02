As inflation rises, the Bank of England is considering raising interest rates for the first time since 2018.

Analysts predict that the Bank of England will raise its main interest rate this week for the first time in more than three years to combat rising prices as countries emerge from pandemic lockdowns.

At a normal policy meeting on Thursday, the Bank of England, led by governor Andrew Bailey, is expected to raise borrowing prices from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent, according to economists.

Other central banks around the world have recently tightened policy in an attempt to calm rising prices, and more are considering doing so.

In addition, monetary policymakers must determine whether to reduce the massive emergency financial injection that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.

As the world’s largest economy recovers, the US Federal Reserve is anticipated to reveal plans to begin withdrawing its stimulus on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are keeping rates and stimulus on hold for the time being, but central banks in Brazil, Singapore, South Korea, and New Zealand have lately boosted borrowing costs.

The Bank of Canada has terminated its massive bond-buying stimulus program and signaled that interest rates may rise sooner than expected in 2022.

According to Paul Dales, an economist at Capital Economics, the Bank of England may hike interest rates on Thursday because it “appears more anxious about the upside risks to inflation from rising underlying wage growth and stronger inflation expectations than… a month ago.”

Huw Pill, the Bank of England’s new chief economist, told the Financial Times in late October that the UK’s annual inflation rate, which is now 3.1 percent, is likely to rise to 5.0 percent in the coming months.

The British government, for its part, expects an annual average rate of 4.0 percent over the coming year, owing to rising energy costs and supply constraints in emerging economies.

However, economists are divided on whether the Bank of England will hike interest rates as soon as Thursday, despite financial markets pricing in such a move.

“We can’t rule out a rate hike at this meeting — fact, markets perceive it as a near certainty,” said Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Samuel Tombs. “The recovery in the United Kingdom is weakening,” he remarked.

While the UK economy is expected to grow by 6.5 percent this year, it is expected to slow slightly in 2022, according to the government.

When the epidemic broke out in March 2020, the Bank of England lowered its main interest rate from 0.75 percent to 0.25 percent and began pouring large amounts of fresh money into the system. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.