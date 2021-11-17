As inflation rises, stock markets fall and the dollar and the pound rise.

Equities fell on Wednesday, while the dollar and the pound rose, as inflation fears fueled speculation that central banks might be compelled to tighten monetary policy sooner than planned.

After statistics revealed a forecast-busting increase in retail sales as well as excellent results from shopping behemoths Walmart and Home Depot, New York’s three main indexes surged once more.

The report boosted consumer confidence in the world’s top economy and demonstrated that, for the time being, consumers were ignoring the effects of rising prices.

It did, however, lend additional credence to calls for the Federal Reserve to intervene sooner to prevent overheating and ensure that prices do not spiral out of hand.

James Bullard, a top Fed official, said the bank should adopt a “more hawkish” stance and that the tapering of its massive bond-buying program, which has aided an extended global equities rise, “might move faster.”

However, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly remained more pessimistic, thinking, like Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, that price pressures are only temporary and that acting too fast could jeopardize the economic recovery.

Expectations of tighter US monetary policy have pushed the dollar to a four-year high of 114.97 yen, with the Japanese currency further pulled down by the central bank’s commitment to keep its ultra-loose policies in place for the foreseeable future.

After data released on Wednesday indicated that UK inflation touched a decade high last month, pressure mounted on the Bank of England to act, and the pound surged versus the dollar and euro.

If the Bank of England bites the bullet and belatedly nudges rates higher, the data “now makes it odds-on that all the pre-Christmas headlines would be of the Bank of England steals Christmas sort,” said Michael Hewson of CMC Markets.

The FTSE opened lower in London.

After a six-day rally, Hong Kong fell for the first time, while Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Manila, and Wellington all fell into negative territory.

Shanghai and Taipei, on the other hand, reversed early losses, while Bangkok and Jakarta saw minor increases. Initial trade in Paris and Frankfurt was flat.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock market’s prospects.

“All signals point to a very solid holiday season for retailers, which should help keep stocks up,” said Edward Moya of OANDA.

He went on to say that markets were “fixated on inflation,” and that things could get “a little uglier over the next couple of months before traders get unsettled.”

Oil prices continued to fall. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.