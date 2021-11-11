As Inflation Remains In Focus, Asian Markets Fluctuate.

Asian stock markets were neutral on Thursday, as mounting inflation fears were dampened by news that Evergrande, the teetering Chinese property giant, had avoided default once again by meeting bond-payment deadlines.

After a forecast-beating reading on the consumer price index, which touched a 31-year high last month, placing further pressure on the Federal Reserve to act to prevent inflation from spiraling out of control, US investors fled for safety and the dollar rose.

The rise, which came a day after a report showed producer prices were rising, was fueled by a rise in the cost of numerous products, including gasoline, automobiles, and food, and raised anticipation that the central bank would be compelled to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.

While Fed officials claim the increase is only temporary when the global economy returns to some sort of normalcy next year, analysts warn that the agony could last for a long time.

Rodrigo Catril of the National Australia Bank said, “Details in the report revealed a broad-based rise in prices, refuting the concept that greater inflation is solely a result of temporary causes.”

“On top of various second-quarter specials reappearing (cars, holidays, etc. ), rents are heading higher, and history shows that once rents get going, they don’t reverse very soon.” Meanwhile, labor prices are rising as well.” “We’re going to see the inflation picture grow worse before it gets better,” Sarah House of Wells Fargo & Co added. For the second day in a row, all three major indices, which started the week with new highs, fell into the red.

In Asia, though, the mood was brighter after Bloomberg News reported that China Evergrande had paid the interest on bonds that were due by the end of Wednesday.

After meeting two earlier deadlines, the payment averted another default, easing concerns about the company’s impending demise. The payments were made only after a 30-day grace period began when it failed to meet its original deadlines.

Analysts said the company’s future, which is engulfed in more than $300 billion in debt, remained uncertain, and fears of a spillover into the Chinese or global economy lurked.

Hong Kong gained ground, with Evergrande gaining more than 8%, while Shanghai, Tokyo, Wellington, and Jakarta also saw gains.

Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Manila were also hit by the earthquake.

Market expert Louis Navellier remained upbeat despite continued doubts about the outlook.

“It all boils down to this. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.