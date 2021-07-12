As Inflation Protections Fade, Consumers Will Face More Price Increases.

Consumers will certainly witness increased pricing for the foreseeable future as the global economy continues to shift as a result of the pandemic.

According to the Wall Street Journal, what economists refer to as “secular forces” — globalization, demographics, and e-commerce — are starting to reverse and are no longer able to control inflation.

According to Sarah House, director and senior economist at Wells Fargo, “the characteristics that were…playing a substantial role in that low-inflation environment last cycle are beginning to fade.”

House went on to warn that this means inflation could rise in the future years, or the Federal Reserve would have to tighten its monetary policy to meet its rigorous 2.0 percent objective.

The revelation comes ahead of the Department of Labor Statistics’ expected presentation on Tuesday of key inflationary figures, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June. Inflation is expected to be 3.4 percent, according to projections.

Consumers, on the other hand, are already feeling the squeeze as a number of companies have announced price hikes this year. Manufacturers are suffering from rising raw material costs, which has resulted in price increases on everything from paper to toys.

Hasbro stated in April that it would raise the price of its toys and games to offset rising raw material costs, while Mattel claimed higher resin and freight costs are having a “substantial impact” on its profits, according to CNBC.

Coca-Cola also said that some of its beverages would face price increases to help offset production expenses, but did not specify which brands.

Kimberly-Clark indicated in late March that it would raise the prices of its infant and child care, adult care, and Scott bathroom tissue lines by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage in late June, citing rising pulp prices.

J.M. Smucker, a peanut butter company, raised the price of its Jif products in August 2020 due to lower-than-expected peanut yields. According to CNBC, other peanut butter companies followed suit.

However, this isn’t the only area where consumers are witnessing price increases. According to the Wall Street Journal, the transition to e-commerce is also prompting a shift in consumer spending, as over 14% of retail purchases are now conducted online, up from 5% in 2005.

However, price increases are being driven up by transparency and competition on these platforms. Online prices have risen by 2% since March 2020, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights, as published by the Wall Street Journal, with costs for sporting goods, furnishings, and appliances witnessing a substantial increase since then. Brief News from Washington Newsday.