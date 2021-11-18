As inflation fears grow, Asian markets follow Wall Street lower.

Asian markets tumbled on Thursday, following Wall Street’s losses, which were fueled by rising inflation fears and speculation that central banks might have to tighten their monetary policies sooner than expected.

While recent data and strong corporate earnings suggest that consumers are continuing to spend, traders are growing concerned that more than a year of huge financial support, along with soaring demand and supply chain snarls, might send prices spiraling out of control.

Inflation in the United Kingdom reached a decade high on Wednesday, while inflation in Canada reached an 18-year high, just a week after US statistics reached levels not seen since 1990.

The numbers, which parallel large growth in other countries, has increased pressure on authorities to act quickly, with some experts predicting a recession if they do not.

And all eyes are on the Federal Reserve, the world’s largest central bank, whose enormous bond-buying program has been a vital pillar of support for the global recovery and stock market boom.

Officials have stated that they will begin progressively winding down the so-called quantitative easing measures starting this month and will not be in a hurry to raise interest rates, claiming that the inflation spike is merely transitory.

However, news of rising prices for an extended period of time may cause them to reconsider their intentions.

“With these latest inflation numbers, there is some concern that the Fed would cut the quantity of purchases — expedite the tapering,” State Street Global Advisors’ Michael Arone told Bloomberg Television.

“Markets would be surprised, and this may cause some volatility.”

Wall Street’s three main indexes finished in the red, and Asia followed suit.

After six days of advances, Hong Kong slumped Wednesday, with tech firms among the largest losers, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta also saw significant selling.

Oil prices fell even lower the day before, following a significant dip the day before, on concerns about demand and after Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed releasing some of their countries’ huge stockpiles to address a price increase that is partially fueling inflation.

“Inflationary pressures are rising worldwide, making some investors concerned about the short-term growth prospects, which could lead to lower crude consumption,” said Edward Moya of OANDA.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.8 percent at 29,451.41. (break)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 1.5 percent at 25,268.79.

