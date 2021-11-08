As inflation dampens recovery optimism, Asian markets are mixed.

Long-standing concerns about inflation were mitigated by forecast-busting economic statistics from the US and China, while tourism-related companies gained on confidence about the worldwide reopening after Pfizer reported its medication to treat Covid was highly successful.

Last week, Wall Street’s three main indexes set new highs after figures revealed that more than half a million new jobs were created in the United States last month, with hiring picking up as new infections fell across the country. The prior two months’ figures were similarly revised upwards.

The report provided more proof that the world’s largest economy is on the mend, with life gradually returning to some sort of normalcy.

Concerns about inflation, which has risen this year as a result of increased demand, a spike in oil prices, and supply chain snarls, have forced central banks throughout the world to begin scaling back their enormous pandemic-era support measures.

“Right now, inflation is the primary headwind,” Envestnet’s Dana D’Auria told Bloomberg Television.

Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which finally passed Congress on Friday, is adding to inflation expectations, giving the president a much-needed boost in his plan to push through massive spending measures to support the economy.

Another proposal to spend an additional $1.9 trillion on social and environmental programs, on the other hand, is still pending.

The US jobs report was followed by China’s announcement on Sunday that exports rose by a better-than-expected 27.1 percent in October, as factories kept goods flowing out despite recent power disruptions caused by emission reduction objectives, rising coal prices, and supply issues.

Traders are keeping an eye on Beijing this week as the Communist Party holds a crucial summit where leader Xi Jinping is expected to strengthen his grip on power and tighten the government’s control over the economy.

Authorities have clamped down on a range of businesses, particularly IT firms, as part of Xi’s “shared prosperity” campaign to redistribute wealth, which has roiled markets in recent months.

Tourism-related businesses soared after Pfizer announced on Friday that a clinical trial of its Covid-19 treatment pill had proven it to be 89 percent effective, marking a significant step forward in the fight against the pandemic. After Merck’s anti-Covid tablet, Pfizer’s is the second.

Meanwhile, Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member and former director of the Food and Drug Administration, told CNBC’s Squawk Box. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.