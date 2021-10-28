As inflation and the outlook for recovery return to the forefront, Asian markets fall.

Fears of rising inflation and pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy pushed Asian markets lower Thursday, as investors considered the end of the cheap-cash period, while new Covid infections served as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

Ahead of a payment deadline, ongoing concerns about China’s massive property sector and the future of large developer Evergrande were also in the spotlight, as was uncertainty regarding Joe Biden’s social expenditure proposal.

However, a spate of positive corporate earnings reports has given trading floors a much-needed lift, helping to push markets to multi-year or record highs this week, with Apple and Amazon reporting later in the day.

Initial optimism that the global economic recovery would last well into next year has faded in recent months as traders examine the impact of increasing inflation, with prices in certain nations growing at rates not seen in decades due to supply chain snarls and skyrocketing demand.

As a result, numerous central banks have raised interest rates earlier than expected or withdrawn their easy-money programs to keep inflation under control.

The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday that it would terminate its massive bond-buying program and signaled that interest rates would rise sooner than expected in 2022, while Brazil also boosted rates.

The steps follow increases in borrowing prices in South Korea and New Zealand, as well as preparations by the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia for take-off.

Meanwhile, by the end of the year, the Federal Reserve is projected to begin reducing its massive bond-buying program and raise interest rates in the middle of 2022.

The European Central Bank’s policy meeting later in the day is expected to provide more insight on its own plans, though expectations are for it to remain unchanged, while the Bank of Japan maintained its own easing stance on Thursday.

Following Wall Street’s lead, Asia followed suit, with Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Taipei, Jakarta, and Manila all dropping.

London and Frankfurt were down in the morning, although Paris was up a smidgeon.

Biden was battling Democratic leaders in Washington to reconcile differences over their massive social-spending package, as several lawmakers warned that an agreement was unlikely.

Following statistics showing a large gain in the US, oil prices quickly plummeted more than 2%, extending Wednesday's severe declines.