As infection rates rise, Germany’s Covid death toll surpasses 100,000.

Germany confirmed record coronavirus fatalities and infections on Thursday, as the country’s cumulative death toll surpassed 100,000, with the country’s most severe virus epidemic yet increasing just as Angela Merkel’s coalition prepares to be replaced.

Germany has fared better than many other European countries in previous pandemics, but has recently experienced a comeback, with intensive care beds quickly filling up.

In what Bild dubbed a “sad milestone,” Europe’s largest economy had 351 Covid fatalities in the last 24 hours, increasing the official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 100,119.

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the weekly incidence rate reached an all-time high of 419.7 new infections per 100,000 individuals.

The increasing health crisis offers an immediate threat to Merkel’s cabinet, which will be replaced by a new centre-left-led coalition government next month.

Since the September 26 general election, the country has been in political uncertainty, with popular former scientist Merkel serving merely as a caretaker president.

Merkel’s anticipated successor, Olaf Scholz, announced fresh measures to manage the fourth wave during a presentation of his incoming government’s policy blueprint on Wednesday.

Forming a corona response task force based in his office and allocating one billion euros ($1.12 billion) in bonuses for overworked health workers on the front lines of the epidemic were among them.

Those actions, as well as statewide limitations established last week to prevent unvaccinated people from engaging in public life, have been criticized as being far too little, far too late.

“Announcing a plan to hire more swimming teachers and distribute a few water wings and rubber ducks in the middle of a flood disaster is like announcing a plan to hire more swimming teachers and distribute a few water wings and rubber ducks,” the Sueddeutsche daily fumed.

“The coalition has huge intentions, but what good are they if we’re all cooped up during Christmas and hundreds of people are dying every day? The new government would be wise to devote all of its resources to combating the pandemic for the time being.” The increase in Germany comes as Europe has re-emerged as the pandemic’s hub, battling poor vaccination uptake in certain countries, the highly contagious Delta form, colder weather that keeps people indoors, and the loosening of restrictions.

According to AFP’s tally, more than 2.5 million infections and nearly 30,000 Covid-related deaths were reported in Europe last week, putting it by far the region currently worst struck by the virus.

Meanwhile, the German health-care system has forced to seek assistance from hospitals across the EU.

