As infection rates rise, Germany’s Covid death toll surpasses 100,000.

Germany confirmed record coronavirus fatalities and infections on Thursday, as the country’s most serious virus outbreak worsened just as a new administration prepares to replace Angela Merkel’s coalition.

Germany has fared better than many other European countries in previous pandemics, but has recently experienced a comeback, with intensive care beds quickly filling up.

In what Bild dubbed a “sad milestone,” Europe’s largest economy had 351 Covid fatalities in the last 24 hours, increasing the official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 100,119.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the weekly incidence rate reached an all-time high of 419.7 new infections per 100,000 individuals.

The increasing health crisis provides an immediate challenge to the next centre-left coalition government of Social Democrats, Greens, and liberal Free Democrats, which is expected to replace Merkel’s cabinet next month.

Since the September 26 general election, the country has been in political uncertainty, with popular former scientist Merkel acting as caretaker president.

The increase in Germany comes as Europe has re-emerged as the pandemic’s hub, battling poor vaccination uptake in certain countries, the highly contagious Delta form, colder weather that keeps people indoors, and the loosening of restrictions.

According to an AFP analysis of official estimates, Covid-19 has killed over 1.5 million individuals in Europe.

Merkel’s anticipated successor, Olaf Scholz, announced fresh measures to manage the fourth wave during a presentation of his incoming government’s policy blueprint on Wednesday.

These measures included establishing a corona response task force located in his office and allocating one billion euros ($1.12 billion) in bonuses to overworked front-line health personnel.

Annalena Baerbock, the Greens’ co-leader, told public television ARD that the new coalition would have 10 days, until early December, to assess whether “the protective measures go far enough.”

However, critics have already criticised the new steps and nationwide limits imposed last week to prevent the unvaccinated from engaging in public life as being far too little, far too late.

“Announcing a plan to hire more swimming teachers and distribute a few water wings and rubber ducks in the middle of a flood disaster is like announcing a plan to hire more swimming teachers and distribute a few water wings and rubber ducks,” the Sueddeutsche daily fumed.

“The coalition has huge intentions, but what good are they if we’re all cooped up during Christmas and hundreds of people are dying every day?”

As the fourth wave rages, the German health system has been forced to seek assistance from hospitals throughout the EU.

