As humanitarian flights resume, the UN’s Afghanistan mission’s fate hangs in the balance.

As aid flights started this week, UN sources told AFP that the fate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover is a matter of significant anxiety inside the global body.

The mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) was supposed to expire on September 17, and the UN Security Council will consider its extension on September 9.

However, the environment of the possible renewal has shifted radically since the Taliban retook authority in mid-August, forcing a disorderly evacuation of foreign governments, troops, residents, and Afghan friends.

The objectives of the new Taliban government, which is anticipated to be unveiled soon, are also unknown.

According to a UN official, the UN and Western states “definitely would never want to lose some components” of the current mandate, “and that includes human rights, civilian protection, and international humanitarian aid coordination.”

The treatment of women and girls by the extreme Islamist Taliban is a major UN concern. During the Taliban’s leadership in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, women’s rights were severely restricted.

The issue of human rights under the Taliban is essential for Ireland, which holds the Security Council chair for September, and the organization will be judged “by their acts, not by their words,” according to Geraldine Byrne Nason, the country’s UN envoy.

The absence of women from crucial government positions would be unacceptable to Ireland, Nason told reporters this week.

“This will not stand for Ireland,” she added, adding that Afghanistan now more than ever requires the UN’s humanitarian assistance.

In Afghanistan, 18 million people are facing humanitarian calamity, with another 18 million on the verge of joining them, according to the UN, which has called for international aid.

Humanitarian flights operated by the UN’s World Food Programme are “resuming… to enable 160 humanitarian groups to resume their life-saving work in Afghanistan’s provinces,” according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The flights connect Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, with Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan’s northernmost city, and Kandahar, Afghanistan’s southernmost city. Since August 29, three planes have landed in Mazar-i-Sharif.

The UN Humanitarian Air Service operated more than 20 places in the country between 2002 and 2021, according to Dujarric, who added that the intention was to restore to that capacity “once security and finance permits.”

Since their quick takeover, the Taliban have given no indication of how they see UNAMA’s future or who might represent Afghanistan in the international community. Brief News from Washington Newsday.