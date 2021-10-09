As holdouts persist, the global tax gets a boost.

On Friday, one of the final holdouts, Hungary, decided to join the far-reaching change, bringing the global campaign to establish a minimal international tax on huge corporations closer to reality.

The OECD-brokered agreement, which establishes a global tax rate of 15%, aims to prevent multinational firms from lowering their tax bills by registering in countries with low rates.

Hungary’s admission came a day after another significant opponent, Ireland, succumbed and agreed to join the global effort, owing to its low tax rate, which has attracted companies such as Apple and Google.

With Hungary’s participation, 137 of the 140 countries involved in the tax talks have now signed on. On Thursday, Estonia joined the reform. The final holdouts are Kenya, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka.

“We have reached a point where we can join totally,” Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga stated. “Using a targeted strategy, Hungary will be able to collect the global tax.” Hungary has a tax rate of 9%, which is lower than Ireland’s 12.5 percent.

In a statement, the Hungarian government said it agreed to join the global tax after negotiating concessions, including a 10-year transition period for a special rate to remain in place.

“The Hungarian position has been consistent throughout: we made it clear that we will only implement a global minimum tax that does not result in a tax rise in Hungary, does not jeopardize the Hungarian economy’s competitive advantage, and safeguards Hungarian workers’ jobs,” Varga said.

The negotiations got a boost earlier this year when US President Joe Biden’s administration advocated a worldwide minimum tax rate of at least 15% to halt a “race to the bottom” among states.

The coronavirus epidemic has heightened the urgency of reforms, as governments require new revenue streams to pay for massive stimulus programs implemented during last year’s global recession.

In July, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said that 130 countries had agreed to a 15 percent levy.

After the phrase “at least” was removed from the bill, Ireland ultimately backed down, fearing that it might lead to future rate rises.

Ireland’s corporate tax rate will be raised from 12.5 percent to 15 percent for multinationals with annual revenues of more than 750 million euros ($867 million), according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Ireland’s low levy has attracted a large number of pharmaceutical and technology companies. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.