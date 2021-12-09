As history beckons and threatens, Hamilton faces a final reckoning.

At this weekend’s floodlit season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has the chance to make history.

When he battles with Max Verstappen at a much-modified Yas Marina Circuit, the defending seven-time champion might be dethroned by a pugnacious young pretender who could be his enemy, or he could make a wonderful record with an eighth title.

The dueling duo will arrive at their final inter-generational confrontation level on points after 21 closely fought races from Bahrain to Jeddah, following traditional vigorous contests at Monaco, Silverstone, Monza, and Interlagos.

At the end of a dramatic and often aggressive season that has been a Box Office sensation for Formula One and the sport’s global broadcast ratings, each man feels he is on the verge of realizing a dream.

Following last Sunday’s amazing drama-filled extravaganza in Saudi Arabia, this winner-takes-all event will undoubtedly captivate a rapt global audience as the warring Mercedes and Red Bull teams fight it out for the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

The Formula One circus will be united by one hope after traveling 1850 kilometers across the Arabian Peninsula from Jeddah: that the season ends honorably on the track, without rancour or the need for a stewards’ enquiry.

Hamilton, 36, must finish the race and gain more points than Verstappen to win his remarkable eighth championship, one more than the seven he shared with Michael Schumacher.

The 24-year-old Dutchman will win the race if he outscores Hamilton or if both drivers fail to score or finish, a scenario that has sparked conspiracy theories and recollections of horrific unsporting incidents that have tainted prior great rivalries.

The most memorable fights were those between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in Japan in 1988 and 1989, and that between Schumacher and Damon Hill in Adelaide in 1994 and Jacques Villeneuve in 1997.

When Schumacher was sanctioned and penalized for his intentional crash with Villeneuve in Jerez, Spain, his season’s effort was deleted from the records and the title that year.

It is only the second time since the world championship began in 1950 that two drivers have reached the final race on equal points. Emerson Fittipaldi won the title ahead of Clay Regazzoni.

"It'll be intense," Toto Wolff, Mercedes team chief, predicted. "However, it is critical that we remain focused – that we keep our heads down, our feet on the ground, and bring the.