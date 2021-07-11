As his party takes the lead in the polls, Moldova’s president promises to put an end to the “rule of thieves.”

President Maia Sandu of Moldova promised to put an end to the “rule of thieves” on Sunday, as her pro-European party appeared to be on track to win snap parliamentary elections she called to bolster her position against pro-Russia forces.

According to the electoral commission, Sandu’s centre-right Action and Solidarity (PAS) party was ahead with more over 47 percent of the vote, with 90 percent of the ballots counted as of 11:45 p.m. (20:45 GMT).

“I sincerely hope that today marks the end of a trying period for Moldova. In a Facebook statement, she stated, “I hope today marks the end of the thief’s control over Moldova.”

Sandu’s supporters were rejoicing at her campaign offices in Chisinau, the capital, as ballots were still being counted, according to an AFP correspondent.

“There is no longer any suspense. Sandu’s party will win a majority, according to Alexei Tulbure, a political analyst and former ambassador to the United Nations.

The PAS’ major competitors, the socialist-communist coalition led by former Kremlin-backed president Igor Dodon and former president Vladimir Voronin, received roughly 31% of the vote.

Sandu, who voted in Chisinau, said she was voting for change in the small ex-Soviet republic, which is plagued by poverty and corruption.

Sandu told journalists after the vote, “I voted for an honest parliament to work with, for a parliament that will pick honest people, competent people.”

As he cast his ballot, her predecessor Dodon, whom she defeated last year, advised against voting for people who would “hand over the country to exterior control.”

The country of around 2.6 million people, sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has long been divided over whether to strengthen ties with the European Union or maintain Soviet-era connections with Moscow.

Sandu dissolved parliament in April and called the sudden poll after legislators loyal to Dodon, 46, blocked her promises of reform after her election victory in November.

Many Moldovans, who have seen their country rocked by political crises and corruption scandals in recent years, were moved by the 49-year-old former World Bank economist’s pledges of honesty and competence.

“Perhaps we will have a parliament that considers Moldova. Ana Olari, a 40-year-old confectioner, told AFP, “For the sake of our children, for a bright future.”

Sandu, who also served as Prime Minister for a short time, has become a “figure of transformation” for many Moldovans, according to Tulbure.

The election saw more than 48 percent of eligible voters cast ballots. This was a higher turnout than the previous round. Brief News from Washington Newsday.