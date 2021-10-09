As global tax holdouts join reform, the OECD hails it as a “major victory.”

On Friday, one of the final holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now includes 136 countries, bringing the global campaign to establish a minimal international tax on giant corporations closer to reality.

The OECD-brokered agreement, which establishes a global tax rate of 15%, aims to prevent multinational firms from lowering their tax bills by registering in countries with low rates.

“Today’s agreement will improve the fairness and efficiency of our international tax arrangements,” stated OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. “This is a big triumph for multilateralism that is both effective and balanced.” Hungary’s admission came a day after another significant opponent, Ireland, succumbed and agreed to join the global effort, owing to its low tax rate, which has attracted companies such as Apple and Google.

According to the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, 136 countries representing 90 percent of global gross domestic product have now joined up. On Thursday, Estonia joined the reform.

Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, according to the OECD, are the final holdouts among the 140 countries that have agreed the tax. Pakistan had previously been included on a list of signatories.

According to the organization, countries want to sign a multilateral convention in 2022 and execute the change in 2023.

In a statement, the Hungarian government said it agreed to join the global tax after negotiating concessions, including a 10-year transition period for a special rate to remain in place.

Hungary has a tax rate of 9%, which is lower than Ireland’s 12.5 percent.

“We have reached a point where we can join totally,” Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga stated. “Using a targeted strategy, Hungary will be able to collect the global tax.” The negotiations got a boost earlier this year when US President Joe Biden’s administration advocated a worldwide minimum tax rate of at least 15% to halt a “race to the bottom” among states.

The coronavirus epidemic has heightened the urgency of reforms, as governments require new revenue streams to pay for massive stimulus programs implemented during last year’s global recession.

In July, the OECD said that 130 countries had agreed to a tax of “at least” 15%.

After the phrase “at least” was removed from the bill, Ireland ultimately backed down, fearing that it might lead to future rate rises.

Ireland's corporate tax rate will be raised from 12.5 percent to 12.5 percent, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.