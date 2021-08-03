As global Delta Variant woes mount, Covid returns to Wuhan, China.

Authorities in Wuhan, China, stated Tuesday that they would test the whole population of the city for Covid-19, after the virus made a comeback to the city where it first appeared and the extremely virulent Delta form prompted tighter lockdowns around the world.

Even in countries that had long boasted about their triumphs in escaping the worst of the epidemic, a resurgent virus has returned with a vengeance, bolstered by stagnating vaccination rates and lethal new mutations.

After the coronavirus initially appeared in Wuhan, China reduced domestic cases to almost zero, allowing the economy to recover and life to return to normal.

However, a new epidemic has put that record in peril, as the fast-spreading Delta variety has spread to dozens of cities following illnesses among airport cleaners in Nanjing, which began a chain of cases reported across the country.

Authorities in Wuhan, where the virus first appeared in December 2019 and was subjected to a grueling lockdown in the early months of the pandemic, announced a mass-testing initiative for the city’s 11 million citizens.

As China faces its greatest coronavirus outbreak in months, officials have confined inhabitants of entire cities to their homes, blocked domestic transportation links, and rolled out widespread testing in recent days.

Millions of people are still restricted from moving in Australia, as troops took to the streets of Sydney, the country’s largest city, and neighboring areas on Monday, beginning the sixth week of a lockdown that will last until the end of August.

With more than 3,600 cases reported since mid-June, authorities have been battling to curb the spread of the highly infectious Delta type throughout the city — and to ensure that inhabitants respect containment restrictions.

Authorities are still relying on lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus, despite the fact that only approximately 15% of Australia’s 25 million people are properly vaccinated.

And the virus has spread even in areas where immunization programs have been largely successful, with a new wave fueled by the Delta form spiking hospitalizations to levels not seen since last summer in the United States.

President Joe Biden’s aim of giving at least one vaccine to 70 percent of adults was met one month late on Monday, shattering expectations of declaring victory over the worst of the pandemic by July 4th.

Officials blamed declining vaccination rates, particularly in places where vaccine skepticism is widespread, as well as among younger individuals and those with. Brief News from Washington Newsday.