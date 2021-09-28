As Germany enters a period of political limbo, global stock markets are mixed.

After an early rise fizzled out, European stock markets closed the day slightly higher Monday, as the likelihood of protracted coalition discussions in Germany weighed on confidence.

Share prices on Wall Street were mixed on the other side of the Atlantic, as investors weighed the risk of a US government shutdown amid arduous legislative negotiations over President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Concerns over tighter supply pushed Brent oil prices near to a three-year high of just about $80 per barrel, increasing energy company stock prices.

The blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt closed the day 0.3 percent higher after soaring as much as 0.5 percent earlier.

Europe’s largest economy might face weeks, if not months, of political instability, as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives insisted on forming a government despite losing a narrow election to the Social Democrats.

The stock markets in London and Paris both trimmed early gains to end the session 0.2 percent higher.

Back on Wall Street, banking and energy stocks rose sharply, despite the fact that two of the three major indices ended the day in the red.

“It’s been an intriguing start to the week, with equities markets making substantial gains early in the day before giving most of them back as the morning progressed,” said Craig Erlam, an OANDA analyst.

“Despite the relative comfort surrounding a likely coalition of moderate parties, the current uncertainty and protracted nature of creating a new government has contributed to the euro incurring slight losses against other major currencies,” MoneyCorp analysts wrote in an investor note.

Investors were also keeping a wary eye on developments in the crisis at Evergrande, the struggling Chinese property behemoth that is teetering on the verge of collapse and threatening contagion.

“There appears to be an odd complacency in the markets, with investors opting to disregard the rising threats that are developing – whether it is Evergrande, slower GDP, greater inflation, hawkish central banks, or energy issues, to mention a few,” Erlam of OANDA told AFP.

For the time being, he added, investors were buying on dips out of fear of missing out.

“Markets are paring early gains as the session progresses, but if this mentality continues, I believe investors may be in for a nasty surprise,” the analyst cautioned.

A continuing shortage of petrol or gasoline has impacted London stocks, which has been prompted by panic-buying at fuel stations around the United Kingdom.

