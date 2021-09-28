As fuel pumps run dry, the UK deploys its army.

Fears of tanker driver shortages prompted panic buying, leaving many of the country’s pumps barren. Britain put the army on standby on Monday to assist with the ongoing gasoline crisis.

“A limited number of military tanker drivers will be put on standby and deployed if necessary to further stabilise the petroleum supply chain,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said late Monday in a statement.

Desperate motorists queued up at gas stations around the UK, depleting tanks and fraying tempers, prompting calls for the government to employ emergency powers to give healthcare and other necessary workers priority access.

The administration claims that the situation is caused by a shortage of tanker drivers and unprecedented demand for petroleum.

If the crisis does not lessen in the following days, the military drivers will receive specialized training before being deployed.

While the gasoline industry anticipates demand to return to normal in the coming days, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said, “It’s right that we take this prudent, preventive move.”

“If necessary, military personnel will be deployed to provide additional capacity to the supply chain as a temporary solution to help reduce pressures created by increases in localized demand for fuel,” he added.

To assist cover the gap, the government has already reversed course on harsher post-Brexit immigration policies, allowing short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers.

Shell, BP, and Esso claimed there was “enough of fuel” at UK refineries and that demand will return to normal in a few days, alleviating the pressure.

In a joint statement, they said, “We would advise everyone to buy petrol as they normally would.”

However, large lines were visible outside gas stations, even overnight, annoying drivers and raising concerns about the economy’s impact.

“People are in a desperate situation. “If I don’t obtain petrol now, I won’t be able to find work,” one motorist, David Hart, told AFP as he queued at a London garage after a futile weekend hunt.

Unison, Britain’s largest public sector union, has called for priority access for vital personnel such as physicians, nurses, teachers, and police officers, rather than having to wait in line.

“Using emergency powers, the government could solve this problem right now by designating fuel stations for the exclusive use of key workers,” said general secretary Christina McAnea.

Medical organizations have already stated that some healthcare workers have had difficulty getting to work, and schools have cautioned that if teachers are unable to work, online instruction may restart. Brief News from Washington Newsday.