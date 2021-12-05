As France’s Zemmour launches his campaign, fighting erupts.

On Sunday, far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour started his campaign in front of thousands of applauding fans waving the tricolore, at an event disrupted by violence during his address.

Zemmour, a 63-year-old novelist and television pundit, declared his candidacy for President of France in April, joining a field of contenders vying to dethrone centrist Emmanuel Macron.

His first engagement was place at an exposition center in Villepinte, a Paris suburb, where hundreds cheered every mention of immigration reduction and booed every mention of Macron.

“The stakes are enormous: if I win, it will be the beginning of reclaiming the world’s most beautiful country,” Zemmour addressed the gathering.

One protester was soon expelled and arrested by police after throwing a fist at Zemmour as he entered the hall to give his address.

Fighting erupted, and demonstrators wearing T-shirts that read “No to Racism” were pelted with chairs. As they were escorted from the theater, blood was apparent on at least two of them.

“We wanted to do a non-violent demonstration,” Aline Kremer of the anti-racism organization SOS Racisme told AFP. “They were jumped on and were being hit.” Olivier Faure, the leader of the Socialist Party, condemned Zemmour for an attack on nonviolent protesters. He tweeted, “Does anyone have any doubts now as to what inspires the Villepinte activists?”

Security booed and removed a crew from the popular but critical Quotidien nightly TV news show, with animosity to the media a staple of the speakers at the event.

The event was considered as a chance for Zemmour to regain momentum after polls showed his popularity dwindling over the last month as he tried to keep the public guessing about his plans.

“We’re hoping that by announcing his candidacy and holding this demonstration, it would relaunch him a little,” Maxence Mike, a 22-year-old student and member of the “Generation Z” support group, explained.

Zemmour, who has two hate speech convictions, claimed that 15,000 people attended the event, despite organizers’ earlier claims of 12,000 attendees.

According to polls, respondents believe that Marine Le Pen, the seasoned leader of the far-right National Rally party, would be a better president than Zemmour.

According to the latest polls, if the election were held today, he would be ousted in the first round, with Macron favored to defeat Le Pen in the second round, but analysts caution that the conclusion might be unpredictable.