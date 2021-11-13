As France commemorates the six-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Harris places a wreath.

On Saturday, US Vice President Kamala Harris lay a wreath of white flowers in front of a Paris cafe to commemorate the six-year anniversary of the devastating terror attacks that killed 130 people in France.

Harris, who had just returned from a four-day trip to France, placed the bouquet in front of a plaque commemorating those killed when gunmen opened fire outside a concert hall and in front of cafes in Paris on November 13, 2015.

This year’s commemorations of France’s greatest terrorist assaults since WWII coincide with the start of a trial over the catastrophe, which was ordered by the Islamic State and carried out by a 10-man cell.

The marathon trial, which began in September and is anticipated to stretch until May 2022, is the largest in modern French legal history.

Twenty accused face life in jail, including Salah Abdeslam, a French-Moroccan national apprehended in Brussels, who was the only assailant who was not gunned down by police. Six defendants are being tried in their absence.

The coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of public commemorations of the attacks last year.