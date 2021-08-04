As foreign troops leave, Afghan forces are put to the test by the Taliban.

With foreign troops all but gone, Taliban territorial gains have raised worries about the Afghan military’s capabilities – a confrontation between two very different forces in which analysts believe morale could be as important as equipment and personnel.

It is not a typical military conflict, but rather one in which a strong army – recruited and equipped by a superpower – is pitted against a tiny but well-supplied Islamist outfit supported by narco-dollars.

The US has invested tens of billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s defense forces, including night-vision goggles, assault helicopters, armored vehicles, and surveillance drones.

It is larger and more advanced than the Taliban, who are mostly a guerilla infantry with no air force, with over 300,000 personnel (police included).

Last year, UN monitors assessed that the militants had 55,000 to 85,000 fighters.

However, statistics alone do not reveal the complete situation.

The Taliban mostly use weaponry that can be easily discovered in war-torn Afghanistan or bought on the black market, such as AK-47 assault rifle variations and other Soviet-designed firearms.

They have also purportedly received material and advisory help from regional countries including as Iran and Pakistan, and have captured Western-made weaponry and equipment from the Afghan military.

According to Jonathan Schroden, a counterterrorism researcher at the military think tank CNA, “the kind of fighting they deploy is a lot less logistically intensive.”

In addition, the insurgents appear to be more financially self-sufficient. Last year, UN monitors estimated that the Taliban earn between $300 million and $1.5 billion per year from Afghanistan’s vast narcotics business, criminal operations, and taxation in regions under their control.

On the other side, the Afghan military demands $5-6 billion every year. This is nearly exclusively derived from outside sources, namely the United States.

Its air force affords it an unrivaled weapon against the Taliban, but Afghanistan lacks the people needed to maintain the aircraft, which is mostly done by US contractors who are now leaving.

According to a January US military assessment, this could put Afghanistan’s planes and helicopters on the ground within months.

Afghan aircraft might be flown to a third country for maintenance and then returned, according to the general in charge of the remaining American soldiers.

If foreign aid stops flowing, an unsustainable military, no matter how powerful or well-equipped, could become a liability.

The RAND Corporation, a US think tank, compared it to a suit of armour on display, according to Brian Michael Jenkins.

“If you look at it, it’s steel armour and a helmet,” says the narrator. Brief News from Washington Newsday.