As fighting rages, the Taliban assassinate a senior Afghan government media official.

The Taliban assassinated the head of the Afghan government’s media information center Friday near a city mosque, just days after warning they would target key administration officials in punishment for increased air attacks.

The death of one of the government’s most prominent spokesmen comes on the heels of another horrific day of combat in Afghanistan, which has spilled into Kabul for the first time in months.

Additionally, it occurs just hours before the United Nations Security Council convenes in New York to examine the war.

“Unfortunately, the savage terrorists have committed a cowardly act once again and martyred a patriotic Afghan,” interior ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanikzai said of Dawa Khan Menapal’s death.

Menapal was well-known in Kabul’s close-knit media community and was known for mocking the Taliban on social media – sometimes humorously.

Sediq Sediqqi, the former presidential spokesman, expressed shock and despair.

“We lost another great soul,” he added.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the death, with spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid informing the media that “he was killed in a special attack carried out by mujahideen”

The assassination comes after insurgents threatened Wednesday of additional strikes on Afghan government officials, a day after defence minister Bismillah Mohammadi narrowly avoided an assassination attempt in a bomb-and-gun attack.

The Afghan and US armies have increased air raids against terrorists in a string of locations, and the Taliban claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s Kabul raid.

Since May, when foreign forces began the final step of a pullout scheduled to conclude later this month, fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict has intensified.

The Taliban have already taken control of significant swaths of rural Afghanistan and are now posing a threat to government forces in many provincial capitals.

Government forces have continued to pound Taliban locations with air strikes and commando operations, and the defence ministry boasted Friday that it had eliminated more than 400 insurgents in the previous 24 hours.

Both sides routinely inflate battlefield casualty estimates, rendering independent verification nearly difficult.

However, despite claims by Afghan officials that they are taking a strong line against the Taliban, security forces have unable to drive out insurgents from provincial capitals they have already entered – forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee in recent weeks.

Social media is awash with footage of the fighting’s devastation in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, with posts showing a major market area engulfed in flames.

