As fighting rages in Panjshir, the Taliban prepare for government.

Despite fighting in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, where forces opposing hardline Islamists say they are facing “heavy” attacks, the Taliban are expected to assemble a government within days.

Days after the United States finally withdrew its soldiers and finished a two-decade conflict, the Islamists face a major hurdle in transitioning from insurgent group to government power.

They are still fighting to put out the final embers of resistance in the Panjshir Valley, which stood firm for a decade against Soviet occupation and the Taliban’s first rule from 1996 to 2001.

Celebratory gunfire broke out across Kabul late Friday as rumors spread that the valley had fallen, but the Taliban made no formal claim, and a local informed AFP by phone that the stories were incorrect.

The National Resistance Front, which is made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces, is thought to have large weapon caches in the valley, which is around 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Kabul.

Ali Maisam Nazary, a Panjshir rebel spokesman who is believed to be outside the valley but in regular communication with major leader Ahmad Massoud, claimed earlier Friday that the combat was “intense” and that Massoud was “busy defending the valley.”

Pro-Taliban Twitter accounts broadcast video footage purporting to show the new regime’s fighters capturing tanks and other heavy military equipment within the valley.

The vital district of Paryan was gained and lost again, according to Taliban and opposition tweets, but this could not be independently verified.

While the West has taken a wait-and-see attitude toward the organization, there are hints that involvement with the new leaders is picking up.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Qatar, a vital conduit for the Afghan exodus and the Taliban’s leadership headquarters. He’ll next go to Germany with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to lead a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on Afghanistan.

China has stated that its embassy in Kabul will remain open.

“We hope the Taliban will form an open and inclusive political structure, pursue a moderate and stable home and international policy, and cut ties with all terrorist groups,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the foreign ministry.

The United Nations announced that humanitarian flights to various sections of the country have resumed, while Ariana Afghan Airlines, the country’s flag airline, resumed domestic flights on Friday and the United Arab Emirates dispatched a plane carrying “critical medical and humanitarian relief.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.