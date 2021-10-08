As fears of a US default fade, Asian and European markets mostly rise.

Following a global surge, Asian markets mainly rose on Friday as US lawmakers chose to avoid a catastrophic debt default, with the focus now shifting to the publication of vital jobs data later in the day, which might influence the Federal Reserve’s tapering plans.

A step forward on the mainland As the country returned after a week-long holiday, Chinese stocks provided some consolation, with investors keeping a close eye on developments at struggling developer Evergrande.

Markets were relieved to learn that Republicans had agreed to raise the US borrowing ceiling, which had been growing more concerned that the government would run out of cash in a matter of days and fail to make its debt commitments.

Experts said that such a situation would result in a historic default, sending the world’s largest economy into recession and triggering a global financial crisis.

While the agreement implies there will only be enough cash to last until December, leaving the door open for another stalemate in the coming months, investors are eager to snap up some bargains after a recent string of large losses in global shares.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Jakarta all came back from the brink. Seoul, Wellington, Manila, and Taipei, on the other hand, saw a decline.

Shanghai also performed well on the first trading day since last Thursday, with investors keeping a careful eye on developments in the Evergrande drama, which is grappling with liabilities totaling more than $300 billion.

Soon after opening, London and Paris continued Thursday’s gains, while Frankfurt faltered.

The Fed’s plans to begin pulling its massive financial support measures put in place at the onset of the recession, which were crucial to a rapid recovery in economies and markets, are now causing concern.

The bank has stated that tapering will begin before the end of the year, but has not specified how rapidly.

The non-farm jobs report due out later Friday could be critical in deciding a timeline, with a strong showing raising anticipation that it will begin next month.

Analysts predict that the focus will shift to when officials start raising interest rates.

The report comes just days after data indicated a better-than-expected increase in private job creation last month, while rising inflation — exacerbated by a surge in energy prices — is putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to act sooner rather than later.

"It's difficult not to think about what tapering entails as soon as you start thinking about it."