As fears of a taper fade, global stocks rise.

Global stock markets surged Monday, with US stocks making new highs, as investors reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank would take its time winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy and was not in a rush to raise interest rates.

Powell said the world’s top economy was well on its way to recovery from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown, with millions of jobs restored and growth at its strongest in decades, in a widely watched address on Friday.

The Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program — as well as massive government expenditure worth trillions of dollars – gave essential support and fueled a year-long share market surge.

However, traders have been discussing for months when the crutch will be removed in order to keep inflation under control and the economy from overheating.

In an address to the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole conference, Powell assuaged concerns about the bank’s strategy, stating that “it may be appropriate to begin slowing the pace of asset purchases this year.”

However, he noted that this would not be a precursor to a rise in borrowing costs shortly after, instead taking into account the Delta variant’s impact on the recovery.

“As expected, Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole address did not provide a firm response to the… tapering decision,” according to Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

“However, his dovish overtones on inflation and emphasis on decoupling the rate rise decision from… tapering resulted in a risk positive market reaction.”

He said that a positive US jobs report for August released on Friday might push the tapering timeline up to as early as September, though October remains the most likely option.

“The stock market reacted positively to Mr. Powell’s remarks on Friday, but the bigger catalyst was likely his reminder that any future increase in the federal funds rate target range will be subjected to a much more stringent test and that ‘we have much ground to cover to reach maximum employment,’” according to Briefing.com analyst Patrick J. O’Hare.

Following his speech on Friday, all three major Wall Street indices rose, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq setting fresh highs. On Monday, they continued to rise, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching new highs.

The good vibes spread across Asia, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Jakarta all showing signs of improvement.

