As far-right Zemmour holds his first rally, French police are on high alert.

Thousands of supporters of French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour gathered at a stadium outside of Paris on Sunday to kick off his first official campaign event, prompting police to issue a high-level warning due to the possibility of conflicts with demonstrators.

Zemmour, a 63-year-old novelist and television analyst, declared his candidacy for President of France in April, joining a field of contenders vying to dethrone centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Fans waited amid posters promoting an anti-immigrant candidacy “so that France remains French,” waving French flags and yelling “Zezu President!” or singing the Marseillaise national song.

The gathering is also a chance for Zemmour to recapture momentum after his dramatic entry into French politics in September, when he stumbled in opinion surveys.

“We’re hoping that by announcing his candidacy and holding this meeting, we’ll be able to relaunch him a little,” said Maxence Mike, a 22-year-old student from the Montargis area of Paris and a member of the “Generation Z” group.

“There’s a malaise in France, a crisis of civilisations and security issues, and for the time being, he’s the only one with the bravery to speak up about these issues,” said Jacques Ohana, a 65-year-old Paris surgeon who, like Zemmour, is of North African descent.

According to Zemmour’s campaign, some 19,000 people have signed up for the event, prompting him to switch from a concert hall to a larger exhibition space in the Villepinte district northeast of the capital.

Police are on the lookout for far-left activists and anarchists who disrupted Zemmour’s trip to Marseille, France, last weekend, which culminated with the candidate giving a lady protesting the middle finger.

As they arrived, riot cops gathered outside the venue and examined people’s bags.

A few hundred people marched in Paris to protest a racist and divisive candidacy.

“It’s critical to demonstrate that we will not allow fascists to take ground,” Simon Duteil, a Solidaires union spokesman, told AFP.

Until now, Zemmour has been touring the country performing book signings for his current book, “France Hasn’t Said Its Last Word,” which acted as a thinly veiled pre-campaign tour.

In addition to a slew of recent gaffes, including the middle-finger incident, Zemmour has seen some key far-right personalities, including his primary financial backer, disassociate themselves from him.

According to polls, respondents feel Marine Le Pen, the seasoned leader of the far-right National Rally party, would be a more capable president than Zemmour, who is highly regarded.