As fans of record US inflation reduce their talk, Asian markets are mixed.

Following another sell-off on Wall Street, Asian markets were mixed Monday, raising fears that the Federal Reserve will have to tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later.

Reports that Vice President Joe Biden was considering reopening a trade investigation into China fueled the pessimism and dashed hopes sparked by reports that he had met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to try to improve relations between the two countries.

Investor mood was once again roiled on Friday by data indicating that US factory gate inflation jumped to an all-time high of 8.3 percent in August, owing to a surge in demand as well as supply and labor shortages.

The data fueled conjecture about the Fed’s monetary policy plans.

By the end of the year, its chairman, Jerome Powell, has signaled that the central bank will begin tapering its massive bond-buying program, which has been a main driver of the economic and financial markets revival.

However, the latest statistics may prompt officials to move their deadline forward. The release of consumer inflation data on Tuesday has gained in importance.

“With the US Federal Reserve meeting next week, and the narrative clearly moving towards a tapering of asset purchases sooner rather than later,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson, “there appears to be a build-up in anxiety that the continued rise in inflationary pressure may well be much more persistent than central bankers would have us believe.”

On Friday, all three US indices finished in the negative, with reports of Biden’s investigation adding to the selling pressure.

According to sources, the president is looking into Beijing’s subsidies and their impact on the US economy, as well as discussing Donald Trump’s trade deal from last year.

“While markets originally traded favourably on the anticipation that a resumption of high-level talks would eventually lead to a drop in Chinese tariffs,” National Australia Bank’s Rodrigo Catril said the news of the inquiry “produced the opposite consequence.”

“However, it is unclear when the White House will reveal the results of its assessment, and any action against China is likely to be met with retaliation, as we have seen in the Trump era.”

Hong Kong was the biggest loser, with tech companies absorbing the brunt of the criticism due to persistent fears about China’s crackdown on the industry. Heavyweight in the market. Brief News from Washington Newsday.