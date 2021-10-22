As Evergrande’s fears fade, the stock market splits.

On Friday, European and Asian stocks generally recovered as fears of contagion from Evergrande, the ailing Chinese property developer, faded.

However, US markets fell from record highs after Snap’s dismal earnings dragged down other social media stocks.

Chinese state media reported on Friday that Evergrande had paid a significant offshore interest payment a day ahead of a weekend deadline, preventing a default for the time being.

Investor mood has been crushed by the crisis at one of the country’s largest property developers, which is drowning in $300 billion in debt, fueling fears of a spillover into the wider economy.

Evergrande’s stock rose more than 4% in Hong Kong, after a plunge of more than 12% the day before due to the company’s news that the planned sale of its property services subsidiary had fallen through.

The payout aided in the improvement of mood in Asian and European equity markets.

However, US markets fell when the owner of Snapchat reported poor results, which dragged down other social media equities.

“The Snap results reminded us of the indirect impact that global supply chain concerns may have on enterprises,” said Craig Erlam, a market analyst at currency trading site Oanda.

“In their case, advertising expenditure will be hampered as a result of supply concerns during a traditionally profitable period for the business,” he added.

Overall, investors were pleased with third-quarter earnings, propelling the S&P 500 and Dow to fresh highs this week.

Last month, stocks fell as investors became concerned about chronic supply chain issues that are fueling inflation and forcing monetary policymakers to begin to reduce economic stimulus measures.

However, corporate earnings have mostly exceeded expectations, with many companies able to pass on price increases while maintaining profitability.

According to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada, the record highs reflect investors’ belief that supply constraints and inflation spikes are only temporary, and that central banks will not tighten monetary policy too much.

“Central banks would not want to suffocate economic development by being overly active in tightening their policies, especially given recent evidence of a sluggish recovery,” he said.

The British pound momentarily hit a 20-month high against the euro on Friday, owing to rising expectations that the Bank of England will raise its main interest rate next month to tackle high inflation.

The single currency suffered a setback as well.