As Evergrande’s fears fade, stocks mostly rise.

On Friday, European and Asian stocks generally recovered as fears of contagion from Evergrande, the ailing Chinese property developer, faded.

“Investors have shrugged off their previous fears, and equity markets are again on the rise,” said Geir Lode of investment management Federated Hermes.

Chinese state media reported on Friday that Evergrande had paid a significant offshore interest payment a day ahead of a weekend deadline, preventing a default for the time being.

Investor mood has been crushed by the crisis at one of the country’s largest property developers, which is drowning in $300 billion in debt, fueling fears of a spillover into the wider economy.

Evergrande’s stock rose more than 4% in Hong Kong, after a plunge of more than 12% the day before due to the company’s news that the planned sale of its property services subsidiary had fallen through.

The British pound momentarily hit a 20-month high against the euro on Friday, owing to rising expectations that the Bank of England will raise its key interest rate next month to tackle excessive inflation.

A study indicating the eurozone’s economic recovery losing speed also weighed on the single currency.

“Supply chain delays remain a big concern due to the ongoing pandemic,” cautioned Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, which conducts the purchasing managers’ index, which measures corporate confidence.

Bitcoin plummeted in other markets as profit-takers rushed in after the digital currency set a new high of $66,976 this week.

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, has taken another step toward mainstream popularity by making its debut on Wall Street.

On the New York Stock Exchange, a bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, a sort of financial instrument, debuted this week.

The new fund is a more accessible instrument that makes bitcoin more accessible to a wider range of investors.

On Friday, US equities opened uneven, with the Dow edging higher and the S&P 500, which had closed at a record the day before, losing a tenth of a percentage point.

As firms announce third-quarter earnings, the Dow achieved a new intra-day high this week.

Last month, stocks plummeted as investors worried about lingering supply chain issues, which are fueling inflation and forcing monetary policymakers to start reducing economic stimulus measures.

However, corporate earnings have mostly exceeded expectations, with many companies able to pass on price increases while maintaining profitability.

The broad S&P 500 index was up 1.75 percent for the week before trading opened on Friday, but expert Patrick J. O’Hare stated this was not the case. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.