As Evergrande Fears Subside, Hong Kong Leads Asian Markets Rally.

Investors were also encouraged by a Federal Reserve pledge to begin rolling back its ultra-loose monetary policy shortly, as concerns over the collapse of struggling property giant Evergrande faded for the time being.

Following news that Evergrande had agreed to repay interest to its domestic bonds, Hong Kong led increases as it reopened following a midweek vacation, assuaging fears of a default that had sparked discussion of a hammer blow to the Chinese economy.

Despite the fact that Wednesday’s statement was poorly worded — not specifying how much or when it will pay – it was interpreted as a welcome sign. The focus now shifts to how it intends to handle repayments to offshore bondholders, which are due on Thursday.

Observers pointed out that even if the company fails to meet its responsibilities, it still has 30 days to pay up. They will, however, be watching how the dollar-denominated notes are handled.

Bernard Shaw, an Asia bond syndicate banker at Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore, said, “International investors will be watching for new occurrences and any state reaction, and assessing how contagious it can be for the rest of the economy.”

Initial exchanges in Hong Kong jumped more than 2% before retreating somewhat, with Evergrande soaring almost 30% briefly – but its shares are still down more than 80% this year. Other property developers as well as banks with exposure to the company benefited as well.

Sydney and Manila were also up over 1%, while Shanghai, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, and Jakarta all saw significant gains.

The good start to the day followed a one-percentage-point rise in all three major Wall Street indexes, as investors reacted positively to a Federal Reserve statement on slowing its massive bond-buying program.

The central bank said it hopes to be able to begin winding down the stimulus that was put in place at the start of the epidemic and has been a key driver of the global economic and equities recovery “soon.”

In a statement released after its policy meeting, the world’s largest economy said it was now strong enough to reduce its bond-buying program “assuming momentum continues broadly as expected.”

According to OANDA’s Edward Moya, “the Fed has officially given notice that if the recovery continues as expected, a reduction in the rate of asset purchases can come shortly,” and that investors “can now absolutely. Brief News from Washington Newsday.