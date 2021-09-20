As Evergrande fears spread, Hong Kong leads the equity sell-off.

Fears of contagion from a likely collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande drove Asian markets lower Monday, as the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce monetary policy, surging Delta infections, and signs of fragility in the global recovery all weighed on mood.

Evergrande, which is set to pay interest on several of its loans and bonds this week, is expected to default, according to observers.

Uncertainty about the company’s future, which is engulfed in debts totaling more than $300 billion, has broken market confidence, with Hong Kong property companies and banks bearing the brunt of the selling.

Hong Kong fell 3.3 percent, with Evergrande momentarily falling over 19 percent before recovering to a 10% loss. New World Development was down 12.3%, and Henderson Land was down 13.2%. The Hang Seng Property Index fell by more than 6%, its lowest level since May 2020.

BOCOM International Holdings analyst Philip Tse cautioned that “there will be further downside” until policymakers provide a clear signal on Evergrande or loosen their grip on the real estate sector.

Despite the escalating crisis, the government has yet to intervene to save Evergrande.

According to analysts, while leaders are attempting to reduce excessive risk-taking, they will most likely work to keep the problem from becoming uncontrollable.

“The central government’s priority of social stability makes restructuring with haircuts for debt holders more likely, but spillovers to other listed property developers mean there will almost certainly be a real economy impact on the real estate sector,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

“It’s uncertain how much Evergrande slows the growing momentum.”

The sale was also seen in other parts of Asia.

Sydney was down almost 2%, with miners hit by a drop in iron ore prices, while Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Manila, Bangkok, and Jakarta were all down significantly. For the holidays, Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Taipei were all closed.

London and Paris opened considerably lower, while Frankfurt’s DAX slumped 1.6 percent following the addition of 10 new companies as part of a makeover.

The selling came after another setback on Wall Street, where investors are keeping an eye on Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar spending proposals, as well as concerns that lawmakers have yet to extend the US debt ceiling, putting the US at risk of defaulting on its own debt.

The Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week is being widely watched, with some experts speculating that it may announce a timeline for the end of its quantitative easing program. Brief News from Washington Newsday.