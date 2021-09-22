As Evergrande falls apart, China’s housing market may become stagnant—and what this means for Beijing.

Thursday could be the start of a chain of events that leads to the Evergrande Group, China’s second-largest property developer, collapsing. Evergrande could suffer its first of many loan defaults on its over $300 billion in debt due to a $83 million interest payment on a bond.

While some have compared the potential collapse of Evergrande to the 2008 collapse of America’s once-fourth-largest bank, Lehman Brothers, economists say the scale of such a collapse would not have the same impact on the global economy.

Even yet, Evergrande’s failure would have far-reaching consequences for China’s economy, given its involvement in consumer goods, electric vehicles, health-care services, and video creation. To protect Chinese lenders, Beijing has injected $18 billion into the country’s banking sector thus far. However, a lot of industries and individuals who profit from the property market in the United States may soon suffer.

This website spoke with David Dollar of the Brooking Institution, who specializes in global economics with an emphasis on China. He believes that this is a watershed moment for President Xi Jinping’s government. With the real estate market being one of China’s most important sectors, the administration’s impending actions may have a significant impact on the industry’s future and the wealth of the country’s citizens.

“Over a long period of time, the Chinese government has done a wonderful job managing their economy, and people’s earnings are rising,” Dollar told This website. “If they can handle this well, people will be delighted, because housing accounts for a large portion of household wealth. So, if the government can prevent a bubble from bursting, people will be in a favorable position. If they mismanage it, on the other hand, it begins to undermine this notion of their competence.”

With more and more people purchasing items, China is the world's fastest-growing consumer market. The country's metropolitan centers have expanded in size as it has become wealthier. As a result, according to Dollar, more people are buying products to furnish their new apartments, and as more people relocate to cities, more cement companies, lumber producers, and construction workers are needed to meet these needs.