As European trading comes to a close, stocks and oil prices rise.

Stocks and oil prices increased in late European trading Tuesday, recouping some of the previous day’s losses amid concerns that the rapidly spreading Delta Covid variant could derail global economic recovery.

After spending much of the day hanging at the breakeven mark, stock indices in London, Frankfurt, and Paris concluded the day well in the black.

On Monday, all three stock exchanges were down more than 2%.

In lunchtime trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones index soared.

“The markets are nervous right now,” said Craig Erlam, a market analyst at online broker Oanda.

“European stock markets have found their footing… but for how long is debatable,” remarked IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

As the Covid Delta variant continues to throw its shadow over trading floors, Asian equities have extended their losses.

Data showing the highly transmissible virus rising around the globe has unnerved investors in recent weeks, causing some governments to reimpose containment measures.

Even countries with high vaccination rates have witnessed a significant increase in new cases, however observers point out that the vaccines have reduced hospitalizations and deaths to a minimum.

Other causes, such as lingering concerns about probable central bank policy tightening as the economy recovers, have been blamed for the selling.

In Asia, Tokyo fell for the sixth day in a row on Tuesday, and most other major markets were also down.

Some analysts, on the other hand, are optimistic about the future.

According to the most recent hospitalization and fatality statistics, those who have been immunized should still have good protection against the Delta variant,” said Tai Hui of JP Morgan Asset Management.

“As a result, the danger of economic reopening is manageable, particularly in regions or states with high vaccination rates.”

“If that false sense of security also spurs increased risk taking – such as lifting all limits during a surge, for example – the second half of the year may not be as bright as many had hoped,” Erlam of Oanda warned.

Oil prices rose in late European trading after falling on Monday as demand slowed and OPEC+ crude producers agreed to boost output starting next month.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1.7 percent at 34,552.01 points.

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 0.7 percent to 3,956.34 points.

FTSE 100: Up 0.5 percent to 6,881.13 in London (close)

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.6 percent at 15,216.27. (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.8 percent to 6,346.85. (close)

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 1.0 percent at 27,388.16. (close)

