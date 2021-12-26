As England reels in the third Ashes Test, Australia snares Root and Stokes.

On day one of the third Ashes Test, Australia ripped through England’s fragile batting, leaving the visitors reeling at 128 for six at tea, with the vital wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler falling in the second session.

Jonny Bairstow remained undefeated on 21 at the break in Melbourne, with Buttler out for three on the stroke of tea in a Test that England must win after heavy losses in Brisbane and Adelaide.

The ever-present danger Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, has a 3-31 record.

After losing the toss and being ordered into bat, England resumed after lunch on 61 for three, with both openers out quickly and their hopes resting with skipper Root in front of 70,000 fans at the MCG.

In his 112th encounter, he reached his 53rd Test half-century, but