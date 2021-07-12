As England pushes through with ‘Freedom Day,’ China praises the deal.

A contract to buy 110 million Chinese coronavirus vaccines reinforced a global campaign to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations on Monday, as the British government said it was removing most restrictions in England as a result of a successful vaccination rollout.

Since its first appearance in China in late 2019, the virus has killed over four million people, and efforts to stop it spreading have been complicated by its capacity to mutate, with the extremely contagious Delta version fueling outbreaks in many parts of the world.

Vaccines are still viewed as the greatest approach to allow economies to reopen while keeping the public safe, but many poorer countries continue to lag significantly behind their wealthier counterparts – tens of millions of people in Asian cities are now living in lockdown once more.

The agreement with Sinovac and Sinopharm for 110 million shots was applauded by Seth Berkley, the head of the Gavi alliance, which is one of the partners behind the Covax program to bring vaccines to poorer nations.

“We can move to start distributing doses to countries immediately thanks to this contract, and because these vaccines have already acquired WHO Emergency Use Listing,” he added in a statement.

After India banned exports of AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India to meet domestic need, Covax has provided more than 100 million vaccines, falling far short of its goals.

Taiwan is another country that is having difficulty getting vaccinations, with the island’s authorities accusing China of politicizing public health.

Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company have stepped in to help break the deadlock, each pledging to contribute five million pills.

“Me and my team understand the public’s concerns and expectations regarding vaccines, and we are relieved to be able to provide the public with confirmation that essential contracts have been signed,” Foxconn CEO Terry Gou stated on Facebook.

Governments around Asia are fighting to keep the spread under control, with Bangkok joining a growing list of major cities under siege.

As schools remained closed in 19 countries owing to Covid-19, the leaders of UNICEF and UNESCO, who are responsible for children’s welfare and education, warned that “a generational tragedy” was on the horizon.

The situation in the United Kingdom was notably different, with the government confirming that, despite an increase in instances, it would go ahead with “Freedom Day” on July 19 by relaxing most restrictions in England.

Scientists are concerned that measures such as mandated mask wear and social separation may be phased out. Brief News from Washington Newsday.