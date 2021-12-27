As England crumbles once more, Australia snatches the Ashes.

After day two of a dramatic third Test, a stunned England lost four wickets in a hostile late spell to leave them at 31-4, still 51 runs behind Australia, and fighting to maintain their Ashes chances.

It came after the visitors’ camp was rattled by four positive Covid cases, despite the fact that none of their players were among them.

On an MCG ground that was still offering plenty for the bowlers, Australia was all out for 267, giving them an 82-run advantage over England’s first-innings 185.

Marcus Harris top-scored with 76 against a formidable English attack led by Jimmy Anderson, who bowled 4-33 off 23 overs and was at his scary best.

After devastating defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England needs to win to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia needing only a draw to keep the urn.

But, up against a revved-up Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the final hour, England crumbled once more.

Zak Crawley, the struggling opener, never seemed at ease and was caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey for five off Starc after dodging 15 balls.

After an unsuccessful review, Dawid Malan was out first ball to Starc lbw, and Scott Boland wrecked Haseeb Hameed’s day on seven, with Carey gloving an edge.

Fired-up Boland dismissed Jack Leach for just two runs, leaving England in severe difficulty with Joe Root undefeated on 12 and Ben Stokes on two.

“I think we did pretty well on the bowling front to stick to our mission throughout the day… we created a lot of chances, put a lot of balls in the proper locations, and got our rewards,” Anderson said.

“With the new ball, we knew the last 12 overs (batting) would be difficult,” he continued. “However, losing four wickets was really disheartening.”

“Starc and Cummins performed admirably.”

Before lunch, England had taken the vital wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (1) and Steve Smith (16), as well as nightwatchman Nathan Lyon.

In the second session, Harris and Travis Head (27) succumbed, and England took care of the rest.

Australia had resumed on 61 for one, with Harris under fire following a dismal start to the series.

But he held in there grimly as Australian wickets fell around him, repaying coach Justin Langer's faith by scoring only his third 50 in 13 Tests and his first in two.