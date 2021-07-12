As England celebrates ‘Freedom Day,’ a Delta Surge forces new virus restrictions.

France and Greece joined a group of countries on Monday that are reimposing stricter Covid-19 restrictions in an effort to halt the spread of Delta variant infections that are jeopardizing the global pandemic response.

Since its first appearance in China in late 2019, the virus has killed over four million people, and efforts to limit its spread have been complicated by mutations that have resulted in highly contagious versions such as Delta, which was first discovered in India.

Vaccines are often regarded as the most effective strategy to reopen economies while keeping the population safe. However, uneven vaccination coverage — whether due to a lack of supplies, vaccine hesitancy, or tardy government responses – jeopardizes global efforts to avert the pandemic.

To induce more people to sign up for the vaccines, European governments are using more forceful measures.

The cautious stance in the EU contrasts with the government’s announcement in London that most restrictions will be lifted by July 19 – nicknamed “Freedom Day” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland each have their own policies for covid reaction.

While some scientists worry that eliminating measures like forced mask use and social segregation may cause problems, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the link between illnesses and mortality has been “severely attenuated,” with more than two-thirds of the UK population adequately protected.

According to NHS figures, there are over 30,000 new infections per day in the UK, with typical deaths in the single digits.

In a nationwide address, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that hospital workers, retirement home employees, and anyone who work with vulnerable individuals will be required to get vaccinated by September.

He also said that starting in August, anyone who wants to go out to dine or drink, shop, or attend a festival, theater performance, or movie showing will need to produce proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The notion of having to take a test for every meal or drink out seems to hit many unvaccinated French people like a ton of bricks.

Following Macron’s speech, the Doctolib site, which is used to book shots, reported that a record 20,000 appointments were being taken every minute.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Monday that all health personnel, including those working in retirement homes, will be required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Only 4.3 million of Greece’s 10.7 million people have received full vaccinations.

“The country will not shut down because of some people’s attitudes,” Mitsotakis stated.

And Catalonia, one of Spain’s most popular tourist destinations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.