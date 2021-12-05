As ‘Encanto’ remains at the top of the North American box office, Disney’s spell is unbroken.

According to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations, Disney’s animated musical fantasy picture “Encanto” remained in first position at the North American box office this weekend, grossing an estimated $12.7 million.

“Encanto,” directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and featuring original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, depicts the story of a Colombian family endowed with exceptional abilities, save for daughter Mirabel, who is forced to save the others. Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Diane Guerrero are among the voice actors.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the latest installment in the hilarious supernatural franchise from Sony, came in second with an estimated $10.4 million from Friday to Sunday, solidifying the dominance of family-friendly flicks at the box office.

“Afterlife” stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and Mckenna Grace in a spooky tale that has migrated from 1980s Manhattan to today’s small-town Oklahoma, directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original 37 years ago.

“House of Gucci,” directed by Ridley Scott, came in third with $6.8 million, maintaining its strong showing for an adult-oriented film at a time when Covid worries have kept many older viewers at home.

The MGM/United Artists picture stars Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, the furious ex-wife who hired a hitman to assassinate Gucci outside his Milan office in 1995, and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the vengeful ex-wife who hired a hitman to murder Gucci outside his Milan office in 1995.

Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto are among the cast members.

“Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers,” the inaugural theatrical release of Fathom Events’ famous streaming series, came in fourth place with $4.1 million, while “Eternals,” a Disney/Marvel superhero film, came in fifth with $3.9 million.

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” ($2.7 million), “Dune” ($1.8 million), “Clifford the Big Red Dog” ($1.8 million), and “King Richard” ($1.2 million) rounded out the top ten.

($1.0 million) “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”